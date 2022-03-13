Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.25 Million

Analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) to post sales of $150.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $168.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year sales of $636.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.40 million to $636.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $686.10 million, with estimates ranging from $681.10 million to $691.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.28. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

MPAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a market cap of $322.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $61,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPAA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America (Get Rating)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.