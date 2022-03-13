Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $20,802,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.77. 932,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,877. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.43 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

