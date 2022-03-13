Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,713.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

MSI opened at $221.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.22. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.43 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

