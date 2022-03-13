Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,713.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $221.77 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.43 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

