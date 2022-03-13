MovieBloc (MBL) Achieves Market Cap of $180.20 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 79.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 42.3% against the US dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $180.20 million and $158.93 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00105055 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

