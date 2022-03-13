Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,189 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $34,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,480,000 after purchasing an additional 142,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,331,000 after purchasing an additional 104,893 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after purchasing an additional 117,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,603 shares of company stock worth $1,508,192. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of COOP opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.