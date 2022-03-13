MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

MSM opened at $76.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average is $82.28. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 262.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 110,337.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

