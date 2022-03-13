Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MULN stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.34. Mullen Automotive has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

In other Mullen Automotive news, CEO David Michery sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Inc operates a Southern California-based electric vehicle company that operates in various verticals of businesses focused within the automotive industry. It operate synergistic businesses: CarHub, a digital platform that leverages artificial intelligence to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling and owning a car, and Mullen Energy, a division focused on advancing battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

