Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MULN stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.34. Mullen Automotive has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $15.90.
In other Mullen Automotive news, CEO David Michery sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mullen Automotive Inc operates a Southern California-based electric vehicle company that operates in various verticals of businesses focused within the automotive industry. It operate synergistic businesses: CarHub, a digital platform that leverages artificial intelligence to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling and owning a car, and Mullen Energy, a division focused on advancing battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mullen Automotive (MULN)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.