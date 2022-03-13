Multiplier (BMXX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $35.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $10,528.88 and approximately $35.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000157 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.50 or 0.06638947 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,829.33 or 1.00118494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00041498 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

