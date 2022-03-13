My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000761 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.98 million and $1.52 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00045700 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.37 or 0.06618685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,805.09 or 0.99873347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00041416 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

