Myriad 24-Hour Volume Hits $420.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Myriad has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $763,816.04 and approximately $420.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000115 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,818,236,750 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

