Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) will post sales of $160.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.10 million and the lowest is $157.90 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $173.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $683.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $678.30 million to $688.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $737.75 million, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $745.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,192,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

