Nadler Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.