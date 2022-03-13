Nadler Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 298,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 241,617 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $201.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.57 and a one year high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.81.

