Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $34.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $34,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,750,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,853,000 after acquiring an additional 242,570 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after acquiring an additional 228,543 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $258.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $247.82 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.