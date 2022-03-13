Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $34.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.2% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,129,000 after buying an additional 3,447,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,231,000 after buying an additional 2,968,859 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,541,000 after buying an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,846,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,150,000 after buying an additional 43,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after buying an additional 1,285,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG opened at $64.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $80.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

