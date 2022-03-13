Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $6.91 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $422.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $447.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

