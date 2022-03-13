Nadler Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,576,000 after buying an additional 673,361 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after buying an additional 638,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after buying an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $211.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $199.50 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

