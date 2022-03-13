Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 26,152 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,152 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 8,384,412 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after buying an additional 817,972 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,045,000 after buying an additional 554,812 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,048,000 after buying an additional 585,613 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $82.47.

