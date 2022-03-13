Name Change Token (NCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $861,366.75

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Name Change Token has a market cap of $861,366.75 and $10.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Name Change Token Profile

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 54,848,221 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

