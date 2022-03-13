Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,138 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $464,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $154,101.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,445 shares of company stock worth $4,877,114 over the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRA opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average is $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 4.99. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

