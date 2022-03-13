National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of National Fuel Gas worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after buying an additional 89,633 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In related news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $6,454,042. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

