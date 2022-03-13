National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $873.00.

NGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.41) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

NGG stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in National Grid by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,177,000 after acquiring an additional 245,263 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Grid (Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

