Neblio (NEBL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.36 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $108,134.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00069785 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014750 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005357 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,047,968 coins and its circulating supply is 18,783,341 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

