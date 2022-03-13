Nebulas Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $12.12 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 76,851,857 coins and its circulating supply is 61,340,055 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

