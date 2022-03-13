Nekonium Achieves Market Cap of $9,355.34 (NUKO)

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last week, Nekonium has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Nekonium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Nekonium has a total market cap of $9,355.34 and $9.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.53 or 0.06572679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,925.25 or 0.99840179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041488 BTC.

About Nekonium

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. The official message board for Nekonium is askmona.org/5387 . Nekonium’s official website is nekonium.github.io . Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nekonium

