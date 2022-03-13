Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $123.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.40 million and the highest is $124.80 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full year sales of $482.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.40 million to $487.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $582.96 million, with estimates ranging from $557.70 million to $592.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nerdwallet.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nerdwallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 61,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $598,838.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NRDS opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09. Nerdwallet has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

