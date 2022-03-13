Nervos Network (CKB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.84 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $307.03 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,146.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.22 or 0.06632973 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.96 or 0.00267276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.30 or 0.00734818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00066706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00467916 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00396750 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,935,809,868 coins and its circulating supply is 30,108,055,759 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.