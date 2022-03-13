NEST Protocol (NEST) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.31 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $38.25 million and $3.31 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

