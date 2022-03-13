NestEGG Coin Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a total market capitalization of $62,701.93 and $32.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000955 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

