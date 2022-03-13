Nestree One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.71 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $34.94 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nestree has traded up 48.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,064.12 or 0.99935967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00068723 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00021653 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001948 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00018704 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00257988 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,401,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

