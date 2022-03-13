NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) to post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. NETGEAR reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NTGR opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $45.12.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 24.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

