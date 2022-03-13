NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of NETGEAR worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $23.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.77. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $45.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTGR. Raymond James cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

