Newman & Schimel LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Newman & Schimel LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,948,000 after purchasing an additional 304,732 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,497,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,861,000 after buying an additional 146,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.55 and a 200 day moving average of $143.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.