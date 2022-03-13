Newman & Schimel LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 283.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $49.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.