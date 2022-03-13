Newman & Schimel LLC Has $19.17 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Newman & Schimel LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 10.9% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $19,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 601,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 209,190 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 640.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,137,000 after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $94.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $93.19 and a one year high of $109.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average of $104.53.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

