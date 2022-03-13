NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of NewMarket worth $33,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewMarket alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEU shares. StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $318.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.50 and a 200 day moving average of $337.88. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $296.05 and a 12 month high of $405.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.78%.

NewMarket Company Profile (Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.