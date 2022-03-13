News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Down 44.8% in February

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 954,600 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the February 13th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 599,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in News by 310.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 144,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in News by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in News by 6.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in News by 204.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 568,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,800. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. News has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

