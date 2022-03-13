Newton (NEW) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $104,997.00

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 33.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Newton has a total market cap of $9.59 million and approximately $104,997.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Newton has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.98 or 0.06622206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,078.16 or 0.99866703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00041142 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.