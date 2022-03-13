NEXT (NEXT) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One NEXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $472,657.91 and $13.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEXT has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.31 or 0.00271710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001305 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001676 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.