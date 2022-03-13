NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.34. The company has a market cap of $155.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

