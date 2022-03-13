NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.7% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $44,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,495,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 131,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,230,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,685,506. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33. The company has a market cap of $155.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

