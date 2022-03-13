Nexus (NXS) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $21.21 million and $894,128.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000748 BTC on exchanges.

About Nexus

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 72,930,691 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

