NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NiSource by 50.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 349,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 117,149 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,115,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NI. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

