NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on NNGRY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NN Group from €48.40 ($52.61) to €48.30 ($52.50) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NN Group from €42.00 ($45.65) to €45.00 ($48.91) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NNGRY opened at $22.50 on Friday. NN Group has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $30.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

