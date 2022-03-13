Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Position Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,715 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of Nordstrom worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JWN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

