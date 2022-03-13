Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Short Interest Update

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NGC stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGC. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $1,058,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $509,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth $1,317,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

