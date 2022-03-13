Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Short Interest Down 40.2% in February

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 573,500 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the February 13th total of 959,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 3,751 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NFBK stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.69. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. Research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFBK shares. DA Davidson downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

