NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 69,830,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,709,000 after buying an additional 1,272,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,512,000 after buying an additional 5,573,877 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,474,000 after buying an additional 2,919,992 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,287,000 after buying an additional 1,805,527 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,149,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,504,000 after buying an additional 354,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NLOK opened at $27.62 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

