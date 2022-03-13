Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.960-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.82 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.63.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.99. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $80.02 and a fifty-two week high of $149.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $121.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

